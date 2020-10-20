Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank return to mortgage market

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank have returned to the mortgage market with a wider range of residential and buy-to-let products.

This follows a temporary withdrawal announced last month.

New products inclide two and five-year fixed rates from 2.28% up to 80% LTV, buy-to-let products from 2.79% up to 75% LTV, and an 85% professional five-year fixed rate at 3.09%.

Amongst the new products, selected existing products have seen rate increases.

Newly qualified professional five-year fixed rates will increase to 3.29% at 85% LTV and 3.34% at 90% LTV.

85% and 90% LTV professional five-year fixed rates, currently available to existing customers, will now start from 3.09%.