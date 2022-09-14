FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Clydesdale makes changes to fixed rate mortgages

Clydesdale Bank has announced a number of changes to its fixed rate mortgage products.

Related topics:  Mortgages
Rozi Jones
14th September 2022
house growth graph this is actually the green one

Following an announcement earlier this week that it would be withdrawing some products from its range, the bank is now making changes to a selection of mortgages.

Its core 75%, 80% and 85% LTV full C&I 5-year fixed rates with £999 fee will be increased by 0.30%, and are available to new and existing customers. 

Elsewhere, the lender is increasing the rate on its 2-year fixed products between 65% and 95% LTV by 0.40%, whereas rates on the 5-year products in this LTV range will be increased 0.30%.

For buy-to-let customers, 2-year fixed rates from 60% to 80% LTV will increase by 0.50% and 5-year fixes in the same LTV range will increase 0.40%.

Changes will come into effect as of 8pm today (14th September 2022), but changes will show on sourcing systems and the bank's online application system from tomorrow.

Clydesdale have urged brokers applying for these products on behalf of their customers to submit applications as soon as possible.

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.