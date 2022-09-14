Clydesdale makes changes to fixed rate mortgages

Following an announcement earlier this week that it would be withdrawing some products from its range, the bank is now making changes to a selection of mortgages.

Its core 75%, 80% and 85% LTV full C&I 5-year fixed rates with £999 fee will be increased by 0.30%, and are available to new and existing customers.

Elsewhere, the lender is increasing the rate on its 2-year fixed products between 65% and 95% LTV by 0.40%, whereas rates on the 5-year products in this LTV range will be increased 0.30%.

For buy-to-let customers, 2-year fixed rates from 60% to 80% LTV will increase by 0.50% and 5-year fixes in the same LTV range will increase 0.40%.

Changes will come into effect as of 8pm today (14th September 2022), but changes will show on sourcing systems and the bank's online application system from tomorrow.

Clydesdale have urged brokers applying for these products on behalf of their customers to submit applications as soon as possible.