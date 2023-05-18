FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Clydesdale withdraws select 80% mortgage products

Clydesdale Bank has withdrawn a number of 80% LTV mortgage products, including remortgage and new customer products.

Related topics:  Mortgages,  clydesdale bank
Rozi Jones | Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
18th May 2023
Clydesdale Bank

For remortgage customers, a 2-year fixed rate at 4.60% and a 5-year fix at 4.23%, both with £1,499 fee, will be withdrawn.

For new customers, a selection of products, including 2- and 5-year fixed rates have been withdrawn; two fee offer products - at 4.84% and 4.33% respectively - and £999 fee products at 4.54% and 4.22%.

The bank says these products will be still available for existing customers for product transfer.

The change was communicated with brokers by email, with products withdrawn at 8pm on 17th May. The lender urges any advisers to send any existing applications over 'as soon as possible'.

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.