Clydesdale withdraws select 80% mortgage products

For remortgage customers, a 2-year fixed rate at 4.60% and a 5-year fix at 4.23%, both with £1,499 fee, will be withdrawn.

For new customers, a selection of products, including 2- and 5-year fixed rates have been withdrawn; two fee offer products - at 4.84% and 4.33% respectively - and £999 fee products at 4.54% and 4.22%.

The bank says these products will be still available for existing customers for product transfer.

The change was communicated with brokers by email, with products withdrawn at 8pm on 17th May. The lender urges any advisers to send any existing applications over 'as soon as possible'.