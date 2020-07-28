Government drawing up plans to extend Help to Buy scheme

"This will be particularly important as many housebuilders will be revising their timetables for completion in light of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown."

The Government is reportedly drawing up plans to extend the Help to Buy scheme due to Covid-19 delays.

According to the FT, ministers have been asked to extend the Scheme beyond its planned December deadline to support buyers whose purchases have been delayed by the pandemic.

The scheme is due to end in April 2021 and a new version of the scheme will run from April 2021 to March 2023, for first-time buyers only. If the original scheme ends when planned, sales transactions will need to be agreed by December 2020.

The Government was first reported to be considering an extension to the Help to Buy scheme in April, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Home Builders Federation, whose members deliver around 80% of new homes built each year, announced that it was in talks with the Government about extending the scheme to help support the industry after Covid-19 lockdown measures are lifted.

The shutdown of construction work and sales offices is expected to have a long-term impact on the sector, with Savills estimating that the lockdown will hinder the construction of around 200,000 new homes.

The latest Government statistics show that the number of properties purchased through the Help to Buy scheme fell by 9% in Q1, ahead of the lockdown.

Craig Hall, head of broker relationships and propositions at Legal & General Mortgage Club, commented: “Help to Buy has been a staple of the new build housing market for the past seven years. The scheme has been used for more than a quarter of a million housing transactions in the UK, supporting thousands of first-time buyers onto the ladder. However, Help to Buy was only ever launched as a temporary solution. Developers faced a deadline at the end of this year to complete properties eligible for the current scheme, before a new version of Help to Buy, limited to first-time buyers, is launched in April 2021.

“Today’s news that the Government is drawing up plans for an extension to Help to Buy will give developers much more certainty around which planned sites will still be eligible for the current scheme. This will be particularly important as many housebuilders will be revising their timetables for completion in light of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“An extension will also help to support the growing demand for Help to Buy amongst homebuyers, including buyers with smaller deposits who now face a much more limited choice of high loan-to-value mortgages. These buyers are seeking out the support of independent mortgage advisers to find alternative solutions and Help to Buy is one route that a growing number of buyers are planning to use. In fact, our research shows 13% of first-time buyers now plan to use the scheme, who previously hadn’t considered Help to Buy before the current crisis.”