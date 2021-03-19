FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay secures £1billion of funding from Allica Bank

Rozi Jones
|
19th March 2021
John Goodall Landbay
"We are delighted to partner with Landbay, extending our strong commercial lending expertise into the residential sector"

Landbay has partnered with SME challenger, Allica Bank, to fund its buy-to-let mortgages over the next five years in a deal worth £1billion.

Allica will fund £200m of residential buy-to-let mortgages originated by Landbay each year.

Allica Bank was awarded its banking licence in September 2019 and lent over £70m to SMEs in its first year of lending with £120m of committed lending offers in the process of completion.

Landbay’s new deal with Allica Bank comes in addition to a number of funding deals secured over the past 12 months. In November last year Landbay secured a £1billion funding deal from an asset manager. Prior to that it secured a £200million bank funding deal in July and another £1billion of funding in mid-2019.

John Goodall, CEO at Landbay, said: “This partnership with Allica Bank reinforces the growing reputation that Landbay has for originating high quality buy-to-let mortgages for our institutional partners via our platform. It will also ensure that we can continue to provide some of the most competitively priced, buy-to-let mortgages in the market. We are really pleased to be working with Allica who have similar values to Landbay and also have a real customer focus.”

Richard Davies, CEO at Allica Bank, added: “We are delighted to partner with Landbay, extending our strong commercial lending expertise into the residential sector, enabling us to support even more people who are seeking access to finance. The Landbay team share our ambition to support and encourage customers through the combination and optimisation of great customer service and modern technology.

“This partnership is an important step forward in accelerating Allica’s impressive growth potential, leveraging our unique skills and expertise in lending underpinned by the robust and solid foundations we have built.“

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.