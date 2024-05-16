FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
LendInvest makes rate reductions on bridging products

LendInvest has today announced new rate reductions and enhancements to its bridging product range.

Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
16th May 2024
LendInvest has reduced rates by up to 5bps for residential bridging loans up to £3 million, semi-commercial and commercial up to £1.5 million and development exit loans up to £1 million.

The range now offers up to 85% LTV with low monitoring refurbishment finance, suitable for BTL refurbishments, house flips, and auction purchases.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, Commercial Director at LendInvest, said:

“We are thrilled to cap off a week of major improvements across our entire product suite with these rate reductions for our bridging range. These changes in particular further our goal of providing simple, fast, and cost-effective bridging solutions for our customers.

“By carefully monitoring the market and expertly enhancing our product offerings, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing flexible, competitive, and efficient mortgage solutions. Whether it's residential, buy-to-let, or bridging finance, LendInvest aims to be the first choice for customers who need innovative solutions to complex financing challenges.”

 

