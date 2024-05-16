The Nottingham launches 5-year fixes for foreign nationals buying a home

The new range of five-year products mirrors those already available to returning ex-pats, with features including LTV rates between 75% - 90%, with the lowest rate starting at 5.29%.

Rates are fixed until the end of July 2029. The products include free legal fees for remortgage and overpayments of up to 10% allowed per year.

Alison Pallett, Sales Director at Nottingham Building Society said:

“We are delighted to meet the evolving needs of brokers and customers, and to support a segment of the market that has previously found it difficult to obtain a mortgage.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that align with homeowners of all kinds, be it returning ex-pats, skilled workers from aboard or those born in the UK. As always, we’ve carefully considered broker feedback when launching new products and recognise the needs of our diverse membership."