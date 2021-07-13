US digital mortgage lender to acquire Trussle

"We found a kindred spirit in the team at Trussle who have developed a platform that we can work alongside to help every Briton own their own home."

US-based digital homeownership platform, Better, is entering the UK mortgage market with a planned acquisition of digital mortgage and insurance broker, Trussle.

Trussle assesses customer suitability, provides advice on mortgage and protection products and interacts with over 90 lenders to close mortgages for UK homeowners.

Since inception, Trussle has sourced over £2.7bn of mortgage approvals for UK consumers with £1.1bn financed in the last 12 months.

Founded in 2016, Better's services included mortgages, conveyancing and homeowner insurance. From its founding in 2016 through 2020, Better funded $30.9bn in home loans.

Better aims to enhance Trussle’s revenue profile by developing a pipeline of B2B relationships with estate agencies, property developers and financial services companies, as well as investing in its product offerings.

The terms of the transaction are not disclosed, and is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals in the United States and the United Kingdom. Ian Larkin and the existing management team will continue to lead Trussle following the acquisition.

The announcement follows last week's news that RVU, owners of Uswitch, Confused.com and Money.co.uk, is entering the UK mortgage market with the acquisition of online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages.

Vishal Garg, founder and CEO of Better, said: “Better eliminates the high financing costs, massive transactional friction, tyranny and mind-numbing bureaucracy that comes with getting a mortgage and buying a home in the UK via a high street bank. We researched the UK market and were surprised to see how we could make it so much better for consumers buying and financing a home for the first time. We found a kindred spirit in the team at Trussle who have developed a platform that we can work alongside to help every Briton own their own home. Making homeownership affordable and accessible for all customers is a key tenet of a well-functioning credit system and we are here to help grow Trussle and make it even better.”

Ian Larkin, CEO of Trussle, commented: “Better and Trussle were both founded on the understanding that consumers increasingly prefer to use online services to shop for and transact on major life purchases. It is 27 years since the World Wide Web was launched and most consumer industries have embraced it by now but the UK mortgage market is still characterized by analogue systems and processes. This market should not require consumers to apply for a mortgage five months before the end of the stamp duty holiday. We are very excited about becoming part of Better, and we are confident that Trussle’s future looks brighter than ever as part of a large and growing international organization that shares our commitment to making homeownership more simple, fair and accessible for all.”