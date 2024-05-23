Wilson & Tweed to leave Air amid leadership shake-up

Wilson, who set the business up in 2007 and served as CEO for almost 15 years, is setting up a new consultancy business with a special focus on the later-life lending sector, and will leave at the end of the month.

Jon Tweed will also leave the company to pursue new opportunities in the sector.

Alec Parkinson - formerly the customer engagement director at Key, with over a decade of experience in the later life market - will join the company as director of sales operations.



As part of the leadership shake-up, Shazia Iqbal, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, has been promoted to director of marketing at Air.

Paul Glynn, CEO at Air Group said:

“Stuart's contribution to Air and the whole later life lending market has been amazing. His knowledge and experience are exceptional, and I know his consultancy support to the market going forward will be superb. The whole team at Air send him our best wishes.

“We must also say goodbye to Jon, who in a short time has become an essential source of wisdom and insight during a time of seismic change in the later-life lending market. He will be missed, and we are fortunate that he will remain a close ally in the coming years.”

Stuart Wilson, Chairman at Air Club said:

“The time is right for me to step back from Air. I am in the process of setting up a consultancy business and look forward to providing support to lenders and distributors who are operating or intend to step into the later-life lending market. This is a dynamic and exciting sector, and I feel the time is right to return to a frontline role and want to pivot my skills to support firms across this sector as it faces into a hugely exciting period. I remain committed to ensuring that positive customer outcomes stay at the forefront of the later-life lending conversation.

“I am so very proud of what the team at Air continues to achieve. The breadth and depth of the proposition they offer their members and corporate partners is second to none. Working alongside such industry heavyweights as Jon was a rich privilege and a career highlight. I wish Paul Glynn and his team the very best and know that we will maintain a close relationship going forward.”

Jon Tweed, Group Distribution Director, added:

“Since joining Air Group as a consultant in 2020, I’ve seen firsthand how a truly mobilised and innovative later-life lending platform can make real breakthroughs in compliance, lead generation, marketing, and training & development. But now is the time for me to move on to other opportunities. The later-life lending market is an ever-changing space, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive.”