Regulation

FCA issues new guidance on the treatment of vulnerable customers

Rozi Jones
23rd February 2021
"Given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever that firms get this right."

The FCA has published final guidance clarifying its expectations of firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers.

The FCA’s recent Financial Lives research shows that 27.7 million adults in the UK now have characteristics of vulnerability such as poor health, experiencing negative life events, low financial resilience or low capability. Not all people with these characteristics will suffer harm, but they may limit people’s ability to make reasonable decisions or put them at greater risk of mis-selling.

The FCA says that firms should understand what harms their customers are likely to be vulnerable to and ensure that customers in vulnerable circumstances can receive the same fair treatment and outcomes as other customers. This needs to happen through the whole customer journey from product design through to customer engagement and communications.

Firms can expect to be asked to demonstrate how their business model, the actions they have taken and their culture ensure the fair treatment of all customers, including vulnerable customers.

The FCA has also reminded firms that in treating customers fairly, they should also be aware of their obligations under the Equality Act 2010. It is likely that a breach of the Equality Act, for example failure to provide reasonable adjustments for disabled people, will also be a breach of the FCA’s rules.

In addition, the FCA has published a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). This MoU sets out how the FCA will co-operate and work with the EHRC on equalities issues, to help protect people in financial services markets.

This MOU will also support the FCA’s efforts as it seeks to eliminate discrimination and advance equality of opportunity in line with its obligations under the Public Sector Equality duty.

Nisha Arora, director of consumer and retail policy at the FCA, said: "Protecting vulnerable consumers remains a key focus for us and given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever that firms get this right. The guidance being announced today will help ensure vulnerable consumers are treated fairly and achieve outcomes as good as other consumers.

"While some firms have made significant progress, we want to see all firms across sectors taking steps to understand and respond to the needs of their customers, particularly those who are most vulnerable to harm."

