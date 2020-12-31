FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FCA reveals chair of independent Practitioner Panel

Rozi Jones
|
31st December 2020
Paul Feeney, CEO, Old Mutual Wealth
"At a moment in time when the industry and the regulator face unprecedented challenges it is especially important that the FCA can call on the expertise of senior industry practitioners."

The FCA has appointed Quilter CEO, Paul Feeney, as the chair of its independent Practitioner Panel.

Paul will take up the post from 1st January and succeeds Tulsi Naidu, CEO of Zurich UK. He has been a member of the Panel since 2015.

The Practitioner Panels provide the FCA with external and independent input from an industry viewpoint and enable feedback on the effectiveness of its policies and practices.

The FCA’s chair, Charles Randell, said: "Paul has served on the Panel for a number of years and appreciates the important role the Panel plays in ensuring our regulation is targeted and effective. As we approach the end of the Brexit transition period and tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the robust and constructive challenge of the Panel will continue to be a critical part of our governance. I know Paul will continue the excellent work of his predecessor and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead.

"I would like to thank Tulsi for her contribution as both a member and chair, and especially for quickly adapting the Panel’s working practices in the early days of the pandemic, allowing it to provide timely input into the FCA’s work."

Paul Feeney added: "At a moment in time when the industry and the regulator face unprecedented challenges it is especially important that the FCA can call on the expertise of senior industry practitioners. I look forward to working together with my colleagues on the Panel and drawing on their broad experience across a range of sectors to help the FCA build public confidence in, and engagement with, financial services."

 

