FCA scraps review into retirement income advice

"We will continue to monitor the market, and where we identify concerns will consider whether additional work is needed."

The FCA has announced that it has cancelled two reviews which were delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and further postponed one other.

In response to the pandemic, the FCA decided to delay or postpone activity "not critical to protecting consumers and market integrity in the short term".

Its second Assessing Suitability Review (ASR 2), looking at retirement income advice, was placed on hold in April 2020.

The FCA has now decided not to continue planned work on ASR 2 in 2021/22. The regulator said the decision would allow it "to focus on other priority work, including defined benefit pension transfers work and the issues raised in the 2020 consumer investments Call for Input".

In a statement, the FCA said: "We remain committed to ensuring firms give suitable advice, including retirement income advice, that leads to good consumer outcomes. We will continue to monitor the market, and where we identify concerns will consider whether additional work is needed."

The FCA has also announced that it will not be undertaking further work on its diagnostic review of business models. The review aimed to identify retail lending business models which benefit from consumers not repaying their debts.

Following initial testing and data gathering from firms, the work was postponed for much of last year. In late 2020, the FCA resumed the second stage of the work across various retail lending sectors. It identified indicators of business models that may benefit from consumers not repaying debts.

The FCA today said: "The success of our analysis has meant we have embedded our methodology and findings into wider business model analysis, so that it is now integral to our oversight of relevant sectors. We are therefore not undertaking further work on this theme."

The FCA also delayed a review of rules extending SME access to the Financial Ombudsman Service. However, it said the coronavirus "has had a significant effect on SMEs with the full impact remaining unknown".

It is therefore delaying the start of the review to allow it to include upcoming developments with SME complaints within the scope of its review. The regulator said it would assess this position by April 2023.