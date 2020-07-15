Regulatory compliance integrated with MS Teams

"We have created a schema management platform for Microsoft Teams, which allows internal regulations to be implemented in-line with the law."

Evidology Systems, provider of the QED platform, has announced that its system is now fully integrated with Microsoft Teams, enabling sustained management of regulatory compliance from within MS Teams for the first time.

Compliance with regulations such as FRTB, SMCR, PSD2, and GDPR can now be tracked and demonstrated through Microsoft Teams.

Evidology Systems' approach defines what needs to be discussed and recorded and why, who needs to be part of the discussion and what their roles/responsibilities are within that context, how a desired business outcome can be achieved with groups and individuals supported by toolsets, and the corporate and third-party entities which define the scope of the outcome and have accountability for the outcome.

Rupert Brown, CTO of Evidology Systems, said: “We have built a unique compliance offering for the business world, delivering capabilities which no one else on the market can offer. Our second gen RegTech solutions enable businesses to meet a critical requirement for both senior business management and operational teams.

"We have created a schema management platform for Microsoft Teams, which allows internal regulations to be implemented in-line with the law. Financial institutions will now be able to prove that their staff didn’t just read the regulations, but they understand and live them. Firms are also able to show that these regulations are embedded in internal processes.”