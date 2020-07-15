FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

Regulatory compliance integrated with MS Teams

Rozi Jones
|
15th July 2020
Social media business tech
"We have created a schema management platform for Microsoft Teams, which allows internal regulations to be implemented in-line with the law."

Evidology Systems, provider of the QED platform, has announced that its system is now fully integrated with Microsoft Teams, enabling sustained management of regulatory compliance from within MS Teams for the first time.

Compliance with regulations such as FRTB, SMCR, PSD2, and GDPR can now be tracked and demonstrated through Microsoft Teams.

Evidology Systems' approach defines what needs to be discussed and recorded and why, who needs to be part of the discussion and what their roles/responsibilities are within that context, how a desired business outcome can be achieved with groups and individuals supported by toolsets, and the corporate and third-party entities which define the scope of the outcome and have accountability for the outcome.

Rupert Brown, CTO of Evidology Systems, said: “We have built a unique compliance offering for the business world, delivering capabilities which no one else on the market can offer. Our second gen RegTech solutions enable businesses to meet a critical requirement for both senior business management and operational teams.

"We have created a schema management platform for Microsoft Teams, which allows internal regulations to be implemented in-line with the law. Financial institutions will now be able to prove that their staff didn’t just read the regulations, but they understand and live them. Firms are also able to show that these regulations are embedded in internal processes.”

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.