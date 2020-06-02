Hope Capital launches new Mini, Midi and Maxi loans

"We’re proud to be launching this new product range which includes our smallest ever loan, starting at £50,000."

Hope Capital has launched a new product range, allowing customers to choose a Mini, Midi or Maxi loan.

The Mini Loan starts at just £50,000 and goes up to £150,000, marking the first time Hope Capital has been able to offer brokers and their clients loans from £50,000.

The Midi Loan starts from £150,000 and goes up to £500,000, with any loans above £500,000 falling into the Maxi Loan range.

Hope Capital has also revised its LTVs and rates in line with the new loan range, with rates now starting at 0.54% per month.

The new product range is part of the new Hope Capital Custom Collection, launched last week, which comprises six different products, features and options.

The Mini, Midi and Maxi loans are designed specifically for residential property and can be combined with other product features and options to meet clients’ needs.

There are options for zero fees and discounted rates, and they can also be combined with the existing Hope FleXi product.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “We’re proud to be launching this new product range which includes our smallest ever loan, starting at £50,000. As part of the new Custom Collection, these three tiers aim to meet the needs of the broker and borrower. Considering the current market, we’ve placed an emphasis on upfront affordability with the new products.

“As always with Hope Capital, we aim to offer the utmost flexibility and speed whilst being transparent throughout the process.”