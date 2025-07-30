Advisers aren’t fortune tellers – it’s time for the industry to lead with data, not guesswork

Change is in the air - and not for the better.

Over the next three years, 3.6 million mortgages are set to become more expensive. That’s 40% of mortgage holders facing higher monthly payments - but are we really prepared for what’s around the corner? Honestly, it doesn’t feel like it.

The Bank of England’s latest Financial Stability Report paints a worrying picture. It warns that millions of homeowners have yet to feel the full force of rising interest rates – and that’s on top of the squeeze many are already feeling.

We’re also seeing a growing number of mortgages with a high loan-to-income ratio (LTI) - particularly among first-time buyers who are often borrowing more than 4.5 times their annual income just to get on the ladder.

And the timing? Not ideal. The Bank has temporarily eased LTI restrictions, giving lenders more flexibility to keep the market moving. But that comes with risk. If borrowing isn’t carefully assessed for long-term suitability, we’re setting people up for financial stress further down the line.

On top of this, many households locked in ultra-low rates during the pandemic. Now, those fixed terms are ending – and the safety net’s disappearing fast. As repayments climb, so does the pressure. The reality of higher borrowing costs is about to hit home, and without the right support, we risk pushing more people into short-term fixes or interest-only arrangements just to stay afloat.

The Bank of England is clear: brokers need to be on the front line as this shift unfolds. Early advice and clear communication are key to a smoother transition. But let’s be honest - you don’t need to go full Mystic Meg on already anxious customers. What they need is clarity, reassurance, and something more concrete than 'ifs, buts and maybes'.

At Twenty7tec, we get that the market’s unpredictable - the last five years have made that painfully clear. But when some brokers are still basing their predictions on hope alone, you have to ask: are they missing opportunities to do more for their clients?

What if we tell you there’s a better way? One that helps them navigate the uncertainty and offer truly informed, data-backed advice to clients who are relying on them to get it right.

Brokers aren’t economists - and nor should they try to be. What they need is clarity, not guesswork. That’s where tools like Twenty7tec’s data platform come in. In just a few clicks, brokers can track daily shifts across the mortgage market and get a real-time view of how buyer and borrower behaviour is changing.

Take two-year fixes, for example. We’ve seen them climb from 41% to 48% of product searches in just six months - a clear sign that buyers are banking on rates coming down and don’t want to be locked in for too long. But it could just as easily suggest buyers are still playing it safe, hedging their bets in case the landscape shifts again. And honestly? We don’t blame them. But these shifts in sentiment can happen fast, and without up-to-date insight, it’s easy for brokers to fall behind.

Lenders are consistently changing the ball game - quietly adjusting their criteria and shifting rules to the point that it’s essential for advisers to understand not just what’s happening right now, but how emerging trends could play out in the months ahead.

That’s exactly where Twenty7tec comes in. We don’t just track these shifts in real time – we help advisers spot where demand is growing, which products are on the move, and how lender behaviour is evolving. You could say we help them see into the future – but really, it’s just cold, hard data. Just how we like it.

Looking back at the Bank of England’s advice for advisers to be "on the front line" - we couldn’t agree more. But it takes more than stats and figures to calm an anxious client. Building trust is essential. Advisers need to cut through the noise, see the bigger picture, and have the confidence to guide clients through it.

Yes, advice should be personal - but the best advisers aren’t just saying what they think their clients want to hear. They’re grounding their recommendations in data and insight from across the market.

That’s where a robust CRM system comes in - and thankfully, the tools already exist. Give advisers a CRM that offers a clear, real-time view of their client base, and you empower them to act with confidence. To spot risk early. To see patterns emerging. And to open up the kind of meaningful conversations that turn advice into action.

Right now, the market can feel like a dense forest - uncertainty everywhere, and no clear path through. But what clients need more than ever is a steady hand. A broker offering calm, clear advice - not guesswork - backed by the right tools and real-time data.

The market might be panicking about the future. Your clients don’t have to.