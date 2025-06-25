Bridging: Buying back time

In a bridging market defined by complexity and urgency, the pressure is on for brokers to deliver fast, secure funding without compromise. But when timelines are tight and the legal process throws up hurdles, speed alone isn’t enough and therefore it’s important to harness the best of today’s technology but keep expertise and people at the heart of every decision.

We’re operating in a bridging environment that looks very different from just a couple of years ago. Planned exits are slipping, particularly where borrowers are relying on open-market sales. Construction timelines are more elastic than ever, and refinancing routes have narrowed as some mainstream lenders reassess risk appetite.

Against that backdrop, brokers are turning to bridging not just to fund purchases or unlock capital, but to buy time. This is time to get planning signed off, finish refurbishments, or restructure long-term finance. But for these cases to succeed, they need a clear and credible exit strategy that can hold up under scrutiny. We’re certainly having more conversations about layered exit routes, realistic sale periods and fallback options. It’s not about saying “no” to complexity, it’s about managing it better.

The perfect human digital fusion

In the bridging market, whichever metric you look at, the average time to completion has tumbled in recent years. Industry providers are all working hard to compete in this area.

For example, we’ve drawn together trusted tools, digital onboarding and streamlined legal pathways working in tandem with experienced underwriters who know the terrain. For us, technology enables speed, but it’s human judgment that ensures confident lending decisions.

In that regard, check that the lender you choose is using integrated automated valuation models (AVMs) where suitable and has introduced digital ID and document verification to remove friction from onboarding. We’re also exploring how AI might help flag risk patterns earlier in the process.

But we remain clear on one thing: technology will never replace the value of relationship-led lending. A bridging deal isn’t just a formula, it’s a story so you need underwriters who can read between the lines.

A case in point: 12-day completion

We were recently approached by Go Finance to assist a couple who had agreed to purchase a £3 million family home. The £300,000 deposit was already down and the deadline was looming, but their original lender was dragging its heels. With confidence fading and time running out, they needed a new lender.

Our senior BDM, Lee Warne, stepped in, quickly issuing terms and coordinating with both broker and borrower to get the full application submitted the same day. Our underwriting team, led by senior underwriter, Agnes Harkin, approved the case within 48 hours. From valuation through to legal completion, the case closed in just 12 working days rescuing the purchase.

Title insurance

Another way to streamline and also de-risk a deal is by introducing title insurance on all bridging loans. We’ve done this on loans worth up to £2 million. By covering our own lending risk, we shave valuable days of waiting from the lending assessment. Provided by Westcor, the policy is automatically included unless brokers opt out, and it applies to both purchase and refinance deals, regardless of whether single or dual representation is used.

Title insurance covers key risks such as restrictive covenants, rights of access, and errors in the Land Registry. It helps reduce the need for extensive solicitor checks and offers additional protection for both lender and borrower. It also smooths the path to completion, particularly in time-sensitive or legally complex cases where a traditional process might falter.

StreamBank has only just celebrated its second birthday and I’m proud of how far we’ve come, but we’re even more focused on what’s ahead. In line with Consumer Duty principles, we’re committed to ensuring good outcomes for every customer. Brokers need partners who don’t just promise speed, they need lenders who understand how to achieve it without sacrificing rigour. That’s why we’re investing in smarter systems while doubling down on the human touch.

When you combine cutting-edge systems with the expertise of a team that knows how to navigate the complex, the result is bridging at its best.