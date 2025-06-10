Mythbusting #4: Value – Delivering more with fair pricing

There’s a misunderstanding in our market that ‘value’ in conveyancing is all about price. That clients want the cheapest quote, brokers should chase the lowest headline fee, and the true measure of success is how little someone pays. But that’s a myth. Hence its appearance in this final Mythbusting article.

Fair pricing doesn’t mean rock-bottom fees. It means clarity, reliability, support, and, above all, good outcomes. It means a service that does what it says it will, in the timeframe expected, without any nasty surprises or endless chasing. And it means clients completing, brokers getting paid, and the entire process moving efficiently.

Yet even now, there are firms pushing supposedly ‘value’ conveyancing products that fall apart the moment they’re tested. Not necessarily because the client paid less, but because they got less. Less communication. Less responsiveness. Less ability to deal with the inevitable complexity of a property transaction. When that happens, who picks up the pieces? The adviser. And what looked like a good deal quickly becomes a client servicing headache.

What we don’t talk about enough is what real value looks like. And here’s a clue: it’s not a stripped-back quote on a website. It’s a person. It’s the support behind the scenes that helps you place tricky cases. It’s the account manager who follows up on your escalation, steps in when communication goes quiet, and knows exactly who to call when urgency matters.

We’ve been hearing it from brokers regularly: “You’re the first people who actually help us when something goes wrong.” That says a lot about the state of the market. Most panel managers act more like listing platforms – they’ll get you a quote, but after that, you’re on your own. That might be fine when everything goes perfectly. But we all know how rare that is.

Our team, by contrast, gets its hands dirty. We don’t sit back when a firm misses a deadline or forgets a document. We step in. We fix it. Because we know how much that transaction means to you and your client. That’s what value really is: making sure the transaction completes quickly, efficiently, and without stress. And that’s why ‘fair pricing’ needs to be seen in the context of total service, not just cost.

Let’s not kid ourselves, many clients don’t know the conveyancing market. They don’t know which firms are stretched, which have capacity, which can handle a complex lender requirement. Without guidance, they’ll go for the cheapest or local operators, or even worse, ‘Google’ it. And that’s when delays start. That’s when paperwork is missed, when capacity issues creep in, and when brokers lose control of the timeline. If you’re not involved in that choice, how can you influence the result?

So now more than ever, we should be reframing how we talk about value in conveyancing. Not as a cost line, but as a service experience. Does the panel manager have the resource to deliver? Do they have the systems to communicate clearly? Do they have the account management to intervene when needed? That’s what clients care about. That’s what brokers rely on.

And that’s what should define value. Not whether the quote was £10 cheaper at the outset.

We’ve also seen, from our own data, that support-led conveyancing wins. Brokers working with our team get completions through quicker, with fewer complaints, and stronger retention of clients. They’re not wasting time chasing progress or explaining delays. And they’re earning repeat business because they’ve delivered on their promise, not just for the mortgage, but for the full property journey.

If the industry continues to define value by price alone, we’re going to see more dissatisfaction, more aborted transactions, and more advisers losing business they never knew they could have helped with. Fair pricing doesn’t mean cheap. It means fair. To the client, to the conveyancer, and to the broker. And that includes recognising the value of time, support, and outcomes.

So next time someone tells you their conveyancing quote is £20 less, ask them what else is included? Ask who you call when it stalls? Ask how quickly it gets to completion? Ask what kind of support you get as the broker? Because that’s what value really looks like. And if they can’t answer that? You already know what to do.