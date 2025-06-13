'In today’s market, advisers need more than competitive products': Lee Chiswell, Barclays

FR: Do lenders have a greater responsibility to support brokers beyond rates and fees?

Absolutely. The role of the lender has evolved significantly over the years, and it will continue to do so. That’s why it’s vital to stay closely aligned with the needs of both end borrowers and our intermediary partners.

In today’s market, advisers need more than competitive products. They need clarity, efficiency, and support that reflects the realities of their working lives and the ever-shifting needs of their clients. That includes easy access to relevant insights, practical tools, and content that helps them stay ahead in such a fast-moving environment.

For lenders, this means going beyond price to build long-term, sustainable partnerships which deliver genuine value way beyond any market-leading rate.

FR: What kind of support actually helps brokers?

It has to be timely, focused, and flexible. We know that brokers are busier than ever, and their time is increasingly precious. They want the choice of how and when they access this support network. Whether that’s through a quick explainer video, a guide to share with their admin team, or a deeper dive into market conditions to help shape client conversations.

That’s why we developed our Business Toolkit to incorporate a wide mix of formats, from bite-sized podcasts and webinars to longer-form reports and on-demand training. It’s designed to fit around individual needs, and we’re always learning from brokers about what works and what doesn’t.

FR: What makes the Barclays Business Toolkit different?

It’s entirely broker led. We built it in direct response to intermediary feedback. Through interviews, focus groups and day-to-day conversations, brokers proactively told us what they wanted to see, hear and read, and just as importantly, how they wanted to access this information. These conversations shaped everything from content themes to format choice.

It’s also interactive and evolving. Users can shape the future of the Toolkit by telling us what’s missing or what they want more of. This two-way dialogue means the content stays relevant, practical and market-focused, whether it's lender-specific or broader insight from across the industry.

FR: Who is the Toolkit designed for?

It’s designed for everyone involved in an intermediary firm, whether large or small. Business owners, admin teams, marketing leads, and those just starting their CeMAP journey will all find something useful. The content covers leadership, operations, customer engagement, marketing, sustainability, AI, inclusive practices, and much, much more. Whether you're shaping long-term strategy or getting to grips with the basics, there’s support tailored to your role and level of experience.

FR: Why is this kind of support important right now?

Because the pace of change isn’t slowing. Whether it’s regulatory updates, shifting buyer behaviour, or rising digital expectations, brokers are under constant pressure to adapt. The Toolkit helps them do that by drawing on insights from Barclays’ global network, industry experts, and specialists beyond the mortgage sector, all delivered in a format that’s relevant to the UK intermediary market. It’s an opportunity to tap into broader expertise and apply it locally, at a time when informed decisions matter more than ever.

FR: What’s the bigger picture behind the initiative?

It’s about partnership and genuine, two-way collaboration. We listen, we learn, and we build around what brokers tell us they need. And we’ll keep doing that. The Toolkit is not static. It will continue to evolve in response to what the market tells us. Our job is to keep up and to help brokers stay ahead.