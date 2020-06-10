Coventry relaunches 90% LTV products

"There is clear demand from customers and brokers for high LTV products and we are looking to support the market."

Coventry for intermediaries is re-entering the 90% LTV market.

The lender is introducing two five-year fixed rate products at 90% LTV for new business on Friday.

The Society is also extending end dates from June to September on all fixed owner occupied products.

A number of lenders have temporarily withdrawn their 90% LTV products from the market this week, including Ipswich Building Society, Accord Mortgages, Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank.

Kevin Purvey, director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, said: “We are re-entering the market at 90% LTV and accepting applications from Friday. Full details of the new products will be sent to brokers on Friday morning.

“There is clear demand from customers and brokers for high LTV products and we are looking to support the market.”