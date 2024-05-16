FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
New lender launches into second charge market

New second charge lender Interbridge Mortgages has today announced its launch.

16th May 2024
launch rocket

The newly-launched lender will operate in England, Scotland and Wales through a panel of specialist broker partners and says its paperless application journey and specialist underwriting expertise will drive its ambition to deliver 'best in class service'.

Features of its range of products include dynamic pricing and a Flex product range for more tailored lending solutions.

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, commented:

“The second charge mortgage market continues to evolve at pace, and for lenders operating within this sector it’s all about ensuring that every part of the process enables the customer to come first.

“Through our technology, products and service, Interbridge Mortgages will drive change to create the right customer outcomes. Our specialist underwriting expertise and customer management will enable us to offer accurate, efficient and responsible decisions and we are greatly looking forward to the positive impact we can make on such an important sector for the intermediary market and for a variety of borrowers across the UK.”

