Pepper enhances second charge for self-employed borrowers

Self-employed Pepper customers now have access to the same rates as employed borrowers up to 95% LTV.

In addition, self-employed applicants can use their latest year’s income for affordability calculations across all products. For Pepper Money’s Prime and XLTV ranges, the lender will request 2 years’ proof of income and on its Plus range it will request just one year.

Ryan McGrath, Second Charge Sales Director at Pepper Money, says:

“Pepper Money has established a strong reputation in providing lending opportunities that level the playing field for the self-employed, and these improvements will help to enhance that reputation.

“When it comes to second charge mortgages, we have recognised some of the challenges faced by self-employed customers and improved our criteria to address those challenges head-on. As market leaders in the second charge space, we understand that you can never rest on your laurels and these are just the latest in a full programme of ongoing enhancements to our proposition to ensure that we are best placed to help even more customers.”