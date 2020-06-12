The Nottingham relaunches self-build range

"Bringing back self-build mortgages is the latest stage of our phased product range return"

The Nottingham is continuing its phased product range return with the reintroduction of self-build mortgages.

Launching on Monday 15 June, two 80% LTV products will be available for self-builds, conversions and renovation projects.

The products include a two-year fixed rate at 4.49% and a two-year discounted variable rate of 3.99%, both with a £1,499 fee.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, said: “Bringing back self-build mortgages is the latest stage of our phased product range return, having recently reintroduced 80% LTV residential and 75% buy-to-let mortgages.

“Following the resumption of physical valuations we are also pleased to have added lending on renovations, in response to feedback from brokers and their clients.”