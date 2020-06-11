FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC increases 85% and 90% LTV rates

HSBC has increased across its two, three and five-year fixed rates at 85% and 90% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
11th June 2020
HSBC

HSBC has increased across its two, three and five-year fixed rates at 85% and 90% LTV.

At 85% LTV, two-year fixed rates have increased to 1.59% with a £999 fee or 1.99% with no fee. Three-year fixed rates now start from 1.89% with a fee or 2.09% with no fee. Five-year fixed rates start at 1.99% with a £999 fee or 2.14% fee-free.

90% LTV two-year fixed rates have risen to 1.89% with a £999 fee or 2.14% feefree. Three-year fixed rates start from 2.14% with a £999 fee or 2.29% fee-free, while five-year fixes now start at 2.29% with a fee or 2.44% with no fee.

HSBC's 95% LTV mortgage rates remain available for existing HSBC mortgage customers switching rates.

This week, a number of lenders have temporarily suspended their higher-LTV mortgage products due to overwhelming demand.

On Monday, Accord temporarily withdrew all products at 90% LTV to maintain service levels after seeing "higher than expected volumes of applications", followed by Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Ipswich Building Society became the latest lender to temporarily withdraw its 90% LTV mortgage products.

However Coventry for intermediaries announced that it is re-entering the 90% LTV market, introducing two five-year fixed rate products at 90% LTV for new business on Friday.

